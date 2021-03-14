The 2021 Players Championship will come to an exciting conclusion on Sunday after a thrilling third round in which several of the top-ranked players in the world put forward their best golf of the week. At the top of the leaderboard, the final pairing will be a repeat of last week's final pairing as Lee Westwood (-13) and Bryson DeChambeau (-11) shot a combined 9 under on Saturday to get that coveted last tee time.

Just ahead of them will be Justin Thomas and the 257th-ranked player in the world, Doug Ghim (-10), who was absolutely magnificent with a 68 on Saturday. The third-to-last group will be Jon Rahm and Paul Casey (-9), which might also double as a European Ryder Cup team pairing come September.

And speaking of the Ryder Cup (!), the highlight of the early appetizers is a pairing of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed at 11:55 a.m. ET They played together on the first two days of the event, but this one early at TPC Sawgrass should be a good one to watch while we wait on the leaders later on.

Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round at TPC Sawgrass. Check out our complete 2021 Players Championship coverage guide to learn how you can watch Round 4. All times Eastern

2021 Players Championship tee times, Round 4 pairings

7:50 a.m. -- Scott Harrington

7:55 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Martin Laird

8:05 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Nate Lashley

8:15 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, James Hahn

8:25 a.m. -- Cameron Percy, Louis Oosthuizen

8:35 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott

8:45 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise

8:55 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Lucas Glover

9:05 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Russell Knox

9:15 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Sungjae Im

9:30 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

9:40 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Brendan Steele

9:50 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Billy Horschel

10 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Kramer Hicock

10:10 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, K.H. Lee

10:20 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Harold Varner III

10:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III

10:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Brendon Todd

10:50 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Matt Jones

11:05 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Tyler McCumber

11:15 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Ryan Armour

11:25 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jason Kokrak

11:35 a.m. -- Victor Perez, J.T. Poston

11:45 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Jason Day

11:55 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed

12:05 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Lanto Griffin

12:15 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge

12:25 p.m. -- Adam Long, Shane Lowry

12:40 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs

12:50 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Abraham Ancer

1 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Si Woo Kim

1:10 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:20 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Chris Kirk

1:30 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1:40 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Doug Ghim

1:50 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau