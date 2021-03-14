The 2021 Players Championship will come to an exciting conclusion on Sunday after a thrilling third round in which several of the top-ranked players in the world put forward their best golf of the week. At the top of the leaderboard, the final pairing will be a repeat of last week's final pairing as Lee Westwood (-13) and Bryson DeChambeau (-11) shot a combined 9 under on Saturday to get that coveted last tee time.
Just ahead of them will be Justin Thomas and the 257th-ranked player in the world, Doug Ghim (-10), who was absolutely magnificent with a 68 on Saturday. The third-to-last group will be Jon Rahm and Paul Casey (-9), which might also double as a European Ryder Cup team pairing come September.
And speaking of the Ryder Cup (!), the highlight of the early appetizers is a pairing of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed at 11:55 a.m. ET They played together on the first two days of the event, but this one early at TPC Sawgrass should be a good one to watch while we wait on the leaders later on.
Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round at TPC Sawgrass. Check out our complete 2021 Players Championship coverage guide to learn how you can watch Round 4. All times Eastern
2021 Players Championship tee times, Round 4 pairings
7:50 a.m. -- Scott Harrington
7:55 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Martin Laird
8:05 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Nate Lashley
8:15 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, James Hahn
8:25 a.m. -- Cameron Percy, Louis Oosthuizen
8:35 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott
8:45 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise
8:55 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Lucas Glover
9:05 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Russell Knox
9:15 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Sungjae Im
9:30 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley
9:40 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Brendan Steele
9:50 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Billy Horschel
10 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Kramer Hicock
10:10 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, K.H. Lee
10:20 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Harold Varner III
10:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III
10:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Brendon Todd
10:50 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Matt Jones
11:05 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Tyler McCumber
11:15 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Ryan Armour
11:25 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jason Kokrak
11:35 a.m. -- Victor Perez, J.T. Poston
11:45 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Jason Day
11:55 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed
12:05 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Lanto Griffin
12:15 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge
12:25 p.m. -- Adam Long, Shane Lowry
12:40 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs
12:50 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Abraham Ancer
1 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Si Woo Kim
1:10 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:20 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Chris Kirk
1:30 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Jon Rahm
1:40 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Doug Ghim
1:50 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau