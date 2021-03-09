The Players Championship always produces one of the best fields of the golf season. This year's edition is no different as 48 of the top 50 players in the world will tee it up at TPC Sawgrass starting on Thursday at the same site where golf shut down 12 months ago.

As is often the case when the best in the world descend on a golf tournament, the featured groups are powerhouses: stars on stars on stars grouped together for what should be a compelling finale to a first big quarter of the golf calendar year.

Though Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff will be absent (not to mention Tiger Woods), we still get groups that include the following trios, which will all demand a ton of attention over the first 36 holes.

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

From those four threesomes come many of our tournament-opening storylines. And while this even has often produced some quirky winners in the past, it would be surprising right now if the 2021 champion came from outside that group of 12.

Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Thursday's Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass.

2021 Players Championship tee times, Thursday pairings

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Xinjun Zhang, Doug Ghim

6:56 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Robert MacIntyre

7:07 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

7:18 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson

7:29 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett

7:40 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastian Munoz

7:51 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Keegan Bradley

8:02 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:13 a.m. -- Max Homa, J.T. Poston, Russell Knox

8:24 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor, Austin Cook

8:35 a.m. -- Ben An, Henrik Norlander, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:46 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen

8:57 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Sam Ryder

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover, Tyler McCumber

6:56 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler

7:07 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Graeme McDowell, Matt Kuchar

7:18 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter

7:29 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

7:40 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy

7:51 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama

8:02 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele

8:13 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Andrew Putnam

8:35 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

8:46 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Victor Perez

8:57 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk

Tee No. 1

12:05 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

12:16 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Cameron Percy, Bernd Wiesberger

12:27 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann

12:38 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman

12:49 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

1 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

1:11 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

1:22 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

1:33 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

1:44 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Davis

1:55 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris

2:06 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag

2:17 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Beau Hossler

Tee No. 10

12:05 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Abraham Ancer

12:16 p.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee, Robby Shelton

12:27 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Sung Kang, Jimmy Walker

12:38 p.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy

12:49 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes

1 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson

1:11 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose

1:22 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez

1:33 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett

1:44 p.m. -- James Hahn, Tommy Fleetwood, Harold Varner

1:55 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

2:06 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Sepp Straka, Scott Harrington

2:17 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, Tom Lewis