After a false start one year ago, The Players Championship is back. The star-studded affair taking place at the pristine TPC Sawgrass course begins the most wonderful time of the golf season -- six straight months of top-tier events featuring the best golfers in the world.

The 2021 Players has lost some big names -- Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolffe and Tiger Woods are all out -- but there's still a loaded field set to compete in Jacksonville, Florida. Rory McIlroy technically enters the event as the defending champion after winning in 2019, though his play has not been up to his high standards so far this year.

Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth -- yes, that Jordan Spieth -- are among the names to keep an eye on as the Players begins Thursday considering their tremendous efforts as of late.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage throughout this week. Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the 2021 Players Championship as possible throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, March 11

Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live

Round 2 -- Friday, March 12

Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live

Round 3 -- Saturday, March 13

Round 3 start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live

Round 4 -- Sunday, March 14

Round 4 start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live