The 2021 Players Championship reaches its conclusion Sunday with a stacked leaderboard taking on one of the top courses in the United States. The star-studded affair is the beginning of the most wonderful time of the golf season -- six straight months of top-tier events featuring the best golfers in the world -- and it has already started with a bang.

Even though The Players lost some big names before it even began -- Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolffe and Tiger Woods are all out -- there's still a loaded field competing in Jacksonville, Florida. Rory McIlroy technically entered as the defending champion after winning in 2019, though he missed the cut after a rough showing through 36 holes.

Lee Westwood leads by two strokes after 54 holes, and he's once again being chased down by Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, who are all in striking distance of the leader.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year



