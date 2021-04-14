There is no time for a post-Masters golf lull as a really strong RBC Heritage gets cranked at Harbour Town Golf Links this week. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay make up half of the top 10 players in the world, and all five are in the field this week at the RBC Heritage.

The scenes in Hilton Head are always terrific, but this is also an interesting course that is not biased toward hitting the ball 9 million yards. It's why we've seen players like C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Brian Gay win here, but also golfers like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau (who was a late scratch) find some success as well.

I went deep on the course setup here after Simpson won this tournament last June, and I'm looking forward to seeing it again with a really strong field (half of the top 30 in the world will also be there) trying to solve it.

The short jump from the Masters to the PGA Championship is not always rife with really good events, but this one -- because of how quality the field is -- should be one of the better ones we have seen since the PGA moved to May a few years ago.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio