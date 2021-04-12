The post-Masters tour tees off on Thursday when the 2021 RBC Heritage gets underway from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. This has traditionally been one of the most competitive tournaments on the PGA Tour as only two events over the last decade have been won by more than one stroke and five of the last 11 events have gone to a playoff. There are 37 golfers who played in last week's Masters who are scheduled to compete in the RBC Heritage 2021, which carries a $7.1 million prize pool with the winner getting $1.278 million.

South Carolina native Dustin Johnson is the favorite per William Hill Sportsbook as his 2021 RBC Heritage odds come in at 10-1. Defending champion Webb Simpson is also in the 2021 RBC Heritage field and will look to become the first back-to-back winner in over a dozen years and he's listed at 12-1, followed by Patrick Cantlay at 16-1. Before locking in any 2021 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $10,100 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last week at the Masters, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 RBC Heritage field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 RBC Heritage predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 RBC Heritage: Abraham Ancer, who finished runner-up at this event in 2020, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10. Ancer shot 21-under at last year's event, which is the second-lowest score in the 51-year history of the tournament, trailing only 2020 winner Webb Simpson's 22 under.

The 30-year-old Ancer is coming off a T26 finish at the 2021 Masters, which was his second appearance at the event. His ranking would have been in the top 20 had he not been assessed a two-stroke penalty for an unintentional bunker error on Thursday. Ancer is toward the bottom of PGA Tour players in both driving distance (ranked 166th) and strokes gained around the green (ranked 122nd), putting him at a disadvantage at the 2021 RBC Heritage.

Another surprise: Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 30-1 long shot who has never won on the PGA Tour, makes a strong run at the title. The Englishman is coming off a tied for 34th place finish at the 2021 Masters and is the No. 17 ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking. Fitzpatrick is hitting the ball very well as of late with three top-10 finishes over his last six events, in addition to a win on the European Tour in December.

Harbour Town Golf Links is known for its tight fairways and accuracy off the tee is what Fitzpatrick excels at. He ranks 17th on tour in driving accuracy (68 percent) and ranks 15th in total strokes gained (1.468). He has been in contention for most events this year and the model predicts that Fitzpatrick has a good chance to finally break through and get his first PGA Tour victory, making him a great value for 2021 RBC Heritage bets.

How to make 2021 RBC Heritage picks

The model is targeting four other golfers with odds higher than 25-1 to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the RBC Heritage 2021 And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 RBC Heritage leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $10,000 since the restart.

2021 RBC Heritage odds

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Webb Simpson 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Daniel Berger 22-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Will Zalatoris 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Paul Casey 28-1

Corey Conners 28-1

Sungjae Im 30-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Abraham Ancer 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Brian Harman 33-1

Si-Woo Kim 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Lee Westwood 40-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50-1

Harris English 50-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Robert MacIntyre 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1

Kevin Kisner 66-1

Russell Henley 66-1

Matt Wallace 66-1

Branden Grace 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Cameron Davis 75-1

Emiliano Grillo 75-1

Dylan Frittelli 80-1

Sebastian Munoz 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Sam Burns 80-1

J.T. Poston 90-1

Kevin Streelman 90-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Lucas Glover 100-1

C.T. Pan 100-1

Zach Johnson 100-1

Harold Varner 125-1

Michael Thompson 125-1

Charles Howell 125-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Andrew Putnam 125-1

Doug Ghim 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Adam Long 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Harry Higgs 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Richy Werenski 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Chase Seiffert 150-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Doc Redman 150-1

Tyler McCumber 150-1

Jim Furyk 150-1

Wyndham Clark 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Brandon Hagy 175-1

Graeme McDowell 175-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 200-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1

Tom Hoge 200-1

Chez Reavie 200-1

Ben Martin 200-1

Maverick McNealy 200-1

Brice Garnett 200-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200-1

Will Gordon 250-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Kyle Stanley 250-1

Scott Stallings 250-1

Camilo Villegas 250-1

Henrik Norlander 250-1

Chesson Hadley 250-1

Tom Lewis 250-1

Anirban Lahiri 300-1

Mark Hubbard 300-1

Satoshi Kodaira 300-1

Adam Schenk 300-1

Pat Perez 300-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Scott Brown 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Bo Hoag 300-1

Rafael Campos 300-1

Robby Shelton 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Brian Stuard 300-1

Vaughn Taylor 400-1

Tyler Duncan 400-1

Wesley Bryan 400-1

Troy Merritt 400-1

Danny Lee 400-1

Bill Haas 400-1

Davis Love 500-1

Scott Harrington 500-1

Ryan Armour 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 500-1

Austin Cook 500-1

Ted Potter 500-1

Xinjun Zhang 500-1

Bryson Nimmer 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

John Augenstein 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Beau Hossler 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

Kevin Tway 500-1

Michael Kim 750-1

Bo Van Pelt 750-1

K.J. Choi 750-1

Hunter Mahan 1000-1

Martin Trainer 1000-1