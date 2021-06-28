Scores are expected to go low this week as Bryson DeChambeau returns to defend his title in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which tees off Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. With the Open Championship approaching, many of the top PGA Tour players are taking the week off, but fan favorites like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler are among those in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field. DeChambeau, who went 23 under to beat Matthew Wolff by three strokes last season, is the 15-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Patrick Reed is listed at 14-1, followed by Hideki Matsuyama (16-1), Webb Simpson (18-1) and Will Zalatoris (22-1).

Can DeChambeau keep up his dominance at Detroit Golf Club and prove deserving of a spot in your Rocket Mortgage Classic Fantasy golf picks? Or would a player like Reed or Simpson put you in a better position to win? Before making any 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic Fantasy golf picks, you really need to see the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 13 outright winners in the past 18 months and four this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's Travelers Championship, six of Gehman's top 15 selections finished in the top 20. That included three in the top five, and he had high praise for winner Harris English.

"We are starting to see English return to his 2020 form as one of the top players on tour," Gehman told SportsLine before the event. The 31-year-old then went out and shot 13-under par before outlasting Kramer Hickok and posting birdie on the eighth playoff hole for his fourth PGA Tour win.

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic Fantasy golf picks

This week, Gehman is backing DeChambeau, even though he has not finished higher than T-18 in his past five events. The tour's longest driver (322.4 yards) will be able to turn this into a wedge-fest as he bombs it off the tee without much thought of where it will end up. In his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he was comfortable from the start and closed with a 7-under 65 to win his eighth tour event. He is seventh in scoring average (69.877) and 10th in par breakers (24.62 percent) this year, and Gehman sees him as the clear class of this field.

On the other hand, he is fading Wolff, who was the runner-up last year and is getting decent backing from bookmakers at 28-1. Wolff has two runner-up finishes this season, but those are his only top-10's. He tied for 15th at the U.S. Open two weeks ago and followed that with a missed cut at the Travelers. The 22-year-old is a future star but is trying to find his way back after taking almost two months for a mental-health break before the Open. There are numerous quality options for your Fantasy golf picks, and Wolff barely cracks Gehman's top 20.

How to set your Rocket Mortgage Classic Fantasy golf lineups

