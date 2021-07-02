Fireworks are certainly a possibility this weekend at the third-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic -- perhaps both figurative and literal ones. Detroit Golf Club plays host once again to the tournament that will help ring in the 245th birthday of the United States when the tournament comes to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon.

With two rounds of action in the books, it appears we will get those fireworks on Fourth of July weekend. The leaderboard is jam-packed at the top as Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis sit as co-leaders atop the pack at 10 under, but there are plenty of golfers right behind on the chase. With everyone looking to pick up some momentum as the British Open draws near later this month, an exciting finish could be on tap over the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio