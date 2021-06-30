There will be fireworks at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year -- perhaps both figurative and literal ones. Bryson DeChambeau will take his driving show to Detroit Golf Club to try and properly defend his title from a year ago at a tournament that will end on the 245th birthday of the United States.

DeChambeau will be joined, appropriately, by the man known as Captain America this week in Detroit as Patrick Reed seeks to lock down his spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team ahead of the September festivities. Webb Simpson, Phil Mickelson and last year's runner-up, Matthew Wolff, will also tee it up this holiday week (and, for their sake, hopefully weekend as well).

It would appear, on its face, like this is one of the harder events of the year to predict (see below). However, with a ton of recent rain, the golf course -- which is a Donald Ross design and has been subject to insanely low scores in its first two iterations as a PGA Tour event -- could play right into the hands of bombers like DeChambeau.

Regardless, the golf will be good again this week with plenty of Ryder Cup-centric storylines beginning to develop with the heart of a sweet summer of golf fully upon us. Here's how you can watch all week long.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio