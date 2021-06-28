The PGA Tour will make its only stop in Michigan this week with the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit Golf Club hosts the tournament on its North Course and low scores will be expected based on previous years. Bryson DeChambeau posted a 23-under par to win last year's edition, while Nate Lashley won with a score of 25-under par in the inaugural event two years ago. The prize pool for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021 is $7.5 million with the winner getting $1.35 million.

The tournament will tee off Thursday and DeChambeau is the 15-2 favorite to defend his title per William Hill Sportsbook. The latest 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds have Masters winners Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed both listed at 14-1, while former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson comes in at 18-1. There are 13 major champions as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021 field so this should be a highly-competitive event.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



At the 2021 U.S. Open, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's first career major championship victory at 10-1 from the start. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model also projected him as the winner at that point. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.



This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic: DeChambeau, who won this tournament last year and is the favorite, doesn't repeat as champion. DeChambeau hasn't placed higher than 18th over his last five tournaments and two of those have finished with him over par.

While he leads the PGA Tour in driving distance, DeChambeau struggles to find the fairway as he ranks just 186th in driving accuracy percentage (53.31). That could be costly at Detroit Golf Club which has fairways lined with trees, especially on the front-nine. DeChambeau's short game could also use some improvement as he ranks outside the top 100 on tour in strokes gained around-the-green (.021). There are just too many factors pulling against him so the model advises to steer clear of him for your 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic bets.

Another surprise: Bubba Watson, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time Masters champion has played this course twice before, and while he hasn't achieved the results he would have liked, the mere course experience gives him a leg up on much of the field.

Watson is having another strong year off the tee as he ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee (.675). His long and accurate drives have put Watson in a position to sink 190 birdies and seven eagles this season. Last year at this tournament, Watson hit 82.1 percent of his fairways and 75 percent of his greens in regulation, both statistics well above his season averages. At his long 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, Watson has too much value to pass up on for your bets.

The model is targeting three other golfers with 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds of 28-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Its best bets also include a massive long shot higher than 40-1 that would net any bettor an epic payday.

So who will win the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Bryson DeChambeau 15-2

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Patrick Reed 14-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Will Zalatoris 22-1

Jason Kokrak 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Matthew Wolff 28-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Doc Redman 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Brendon Todd 60-1

Adam Hadwin 66-1

Harold Varner 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Kyle Stanley 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Alex Noren 66-1

Si-Woo Kim 66-1

Chez Reavie 66-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 80-1

Maverick McNealy 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Danny Lee 100-1

Ryan Armour 125-1

Pat Perez 125-1

MacKenzie Hughes 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kramer Hickok 125-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Adam Long 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Beau Hossler 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Troy Merritt 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Kevin Chappell 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Will Gordon 150-1

Tom Lewis 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Martin Laird 200-1

Vincent Whaley 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Jimmy Walker 200-1

Scott Piercy 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

Brian Stuard 200-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Satoshi Kodaira 250-1

J.B. Holmes 250-1

Camilo Villegas 250-1

Vaughn Taylor 250-1

Adam Schenk 250-1

Bo Hoag 250-1

Sam Ryder 250-1

James Hahn 250-1

Curtis Thompson 250-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Roger Sloan 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Anirban Lahiri 300-1

J.J. Spaun 300-1

Bo Van Pelt 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Robby Shelton 300-1

Kris Ventura 350-1

Brandon Hagy 350-1

Luke Donald 350-1

Jonas Blixt 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Bronson Burgoon 350-1

Aaron Baddeley 400-1

Rob Oppenheim 400-1

Austin Cook 400-1

Grayson Murray 400-1

Tyler McCumber 400-1

Rafael Campos 400-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Andrew Landry 400-1

Peter Malnati 400-1

Rhein Gibson 400-1

Michael Gellerman 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

David Hearn 500-1

Ted Potter 500-1

Scott Harrington 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Fabian Gomez 500-1

Chris Baker 500-1

Willie Mack 500-1

Scott Brown 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Kevin Tway 500-1

Matt Every 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Sebastian Cappelen 500-1

Michael Kim 500-1

Sean O'Hair 500-1

John Pak 500-1

Mark Anderson 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

Cameron Percy 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Kevin Stadler 750-1

Nelson Ledesma 750-1

Hunter Mahan 750-1

Martin Trainer 1000-1

Jeff Roth 1000-1

Harrison Frazar 1000-1