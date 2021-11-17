A first-time winner could be on tap this week when the PGA Tour's fall segment wraps up with the 2021 RSM Classic, teeing off Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. Six of the 10 winners have hoisted their first PGA Tour trophy on St. Simons Island, and defending champion Robert Streb's only two career victories were at Sea Island. No previous winner has more than five career tour victories, and five have won only this event. Six of the 11 tournaments have gone to a playoff, including the past three. Streb and 2016 champion Kevin Kisner both shot 19 under last year, and Streb won on the second extra hole.

Webb Simpson and Scottie Scheffler are the 14-1 co-favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2021 RSM Classic odds, followed by Cameron Smith at 16-1. Others in the 2021 RSM Classic field who are expected to contend include Louis Oosthuizen (25-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Harris English (30-1) and Russell Henley (30-1), while Streb is a 70-1 long-shot. Before you lock in any 2021 RSM Classic bets or make any PGA Tour predictions, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win. Johnson has been on a strong run during the fall season.

Before the Mayakoba event in Mexico, Johnson had Viktor Hovland among his players to watch, while he predicted Koepka would miss the cut.

"We still don't know if he is healthy and ready to go," Johnson told SportsLine of Koepka. "He tried to play last year and missed the cut. I have a funny feeling that we will see the same this week."

The 31-year-old didn't break par and went home early again, while Hovland shot 23-under to cruise to a four-stroke victory.

Johnson has been on a strong run already this season. Before the Zozo Championship in Japan, Johnson tabbed Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets, and he was right on the money. Matsuyama shot a final-round 65 and won by five strokes after trailing by one with eight holes to play on Sunday.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Johnson nailed Burns as his winner. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 RSM Classic picks.

Top 2021 RSM Classic golf predictions

Shockingly, the expert is slightly fading Oosthuizen, who is among the favorites at Caesars and the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 9. The South African has played the RSM Classic only twice, missing the cut last year but finishing in fourth place way back in 2011. He had eight top-10 finishes (including four as a runner-up) last season, but his stats are wildly different this year. Johnson isn't sure what to make of that, and he doesn't pick him among his likely winners.

At the same time, Johnson knows Scheffler will win a tournament as soon as he can put four stellar rounds together. He opened last week with a 72, then fired 62 in the second round and ended up tying for second. The same thing happened in his only appearance at the RSM Classic in 2020. He finished T-5 that year after opening with 70 before shooting 66-63-68. Scheffler is 12th in scoring average (69.723) and 25th in greens in regulation (73.41 percent).

Johnson also is aware of Smith's hot start. The 28-year-old has finished in the top 15 in his two appearances, shooting in the 60's in seven of eight rounds. He also was in the top 15 in four of the final five events last season. That included a runner-up at the Northern Trust, where he shot a round of 60. The Aussie lives 75 miles south of St. Simons Island and should be familiar with the sea breeze. Smith is 14th in strokes gained approach and 18th in strokes gained putting.

How to make 2021 RSM Classic golf picks

For this week's event in Georgia, the golf expert is backing a long shot to contend for the win who comes in at more than 30-1. This veteran has a solid history on St. Simons Island, and he is hitting a ton of fairways and greens this season.

2021 RSM Classic odds, field, top contenders

