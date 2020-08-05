Watch Now: Top Props For PGA Championship ( 2:11 )

Despite the postponement of the Ryder Cup, the United States team will keep its same revised qualification methods for next year's 2021 team that will compete against the European team at Whistling Straits. The number of automatic qualifiers was reduced this year to six, which gave captain Steve Stricker six captain's picks to round out his roster.

This was done to account for the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the season, but it will carry over to next year as well.

Major championships from 2019 will continue to count, but PGA Tour events and majors from 2020 and 2021 will be weighted more heavily. Here's the breakdown.

2019 majors: 1 point per $1,000

2019 WGC and Players Championship: 1 point per $2,000

2020 PGA Tour events: 1 point per $1,000

2020 majors: 2 points per $1,000 (winner), 1.5 points per $1,000 (all others)

2021 PGA Tour events: 1.5 points per $1,000

2021 majors: 2 points per $1,000

I'll let Bryson DeChambeau do the math there.

The point is that there is going to be a lot of movement over the next 12 months before the players automatically qualify following the second 2021 FedEx Cup Playoff event (BMW Championship). Stricker will make the six captain's selections following the 2021 Tour Championship.

As of right now, the U.S. team consists of Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele. That will almost certainly not be the six that are in those spots one year from right now, though it is expected that all six of those players will still be on the team regardless.

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. team captain was allotted just four picks. The U.S. team has won just once (2016) since taking the 2008 edition at Valhalla, and they got walloped in 2018 -- the last time the event was played -- in Paris.