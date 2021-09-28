Sergio Garcia will look to defend his title when the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off on Thursday from the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss. Garcia stunned the PGA with a 19-under par performance in 2020, which helped him claim his 11th career victory on the PGA Tour. He'll be joined in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2021 field by golfers such as Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley and Gary Woodland.

Garcia, who's coming off a draining week at the Ryder Cup, is listed among the favorites at 18-1 in the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Zalatoris, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and Sam Burns are listed as the 16-1 co-favorites on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. He was also all over Daniel Berger (+220) and Emiliano Grillo (+700) finishing inside the top-20. McClure's best bets netted over $2,200 at the 2021 Open Championship.

In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing.



This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns, a PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, barely cracks the top five. Burns is coming off an impressive season on the PGA Tour, winning the Valspar Championship and securing a total of eight top-10 finishes. Those impressive results helped Burns record an 18th-place finish at the Tour Championship, which featured the top-30 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

Burns finished last season with four consecutive top-25 finishes, but he struggled at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020. In fact, Burns missed the cut at the Country Club of Jackson after shooting a 74 in the second round. The 25-year-old struggled to find the fairway off the tee last season, ranking 124th in driving accuracy percentage (58.90). His inability to find the fairway off the tee, coupled with his ineffectiveness around the green doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Si Woo Kim, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Kim has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kim got off to a fast start this season, securing a T-11 finish at the Fortinet Championship earlier in September. Kim has all the tools needed to finish on top of the leaderboard, made evident by his three PGA Tour titles. He's already racked up 24 birdies this season, averaging six birdies per round, which ranks first on the PGA Tour. If he's able to limit his mistakes this week at the Country Club of Jackson, he'll have a great shot at securing his fourth win on tour.

How to make 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds longer than 30-1 who will make surprising runs, including an epic long shot going off higher than 55-1. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Sanderson Farms Championship 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed seven golf majors and is up almost $10,000 since the restart.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship odds

Will Zalatoris 16-1

Sam Burns 16-1

Sergio Garcia 18-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Corey Conners 22-1

Si-Woo Kim 30-1

Keegan Bradley 33-1

Harold Varner 33-1

Cameron Tringale 33-1

Cameron Davis 33-1

Mito Pereira 33-1

Charley Hoffman 35-1

Sebastian Munoz 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Seamus Power 40-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Patton Kizzire 50-1

Aaron Wise 50-1

Carlos Ortiz 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1

Mackenzie Hughes 55-1

Matthias Schwab 60-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Matthew Wolff 60-1

Scott Stallings 66-1

Doug Ghim 66-1

Zach Johnson 66-1

C.T. Pan 66-1

Patrick Rodgers 66-1

Joel Dahmen 70-1

Joseph Bramlett 70-1

Keith Mitchell 70-1

Chad Ramey 70-1

Brendon Todd 70-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Glover 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

Scott Piercy 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Chris Kirk 80-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80-1

Lanto Griffin 90-1

Luke List 90-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Stephan Jaeger 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Hudson Swafford 100-1

Ryan Armour 100-1

Nick Taylor 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Bronson Burgoon 100-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

Sahith Theegala 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Andrew Putnam 100-1

Brian Stuard 125-1

John Augenstein 125-1

David Lipsky 125-1

Martin Laird 125-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 125-1

Adam Svensson 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Greyson Sigg 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Sepp Straka 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Doc Redman 125-1

Roger Sloan 125-1

Kevin Tway 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Alex Smalley 150-1

Vincent Whaley 150-1

Robert Streb 150-1

Richy Werenski 150-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 150-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Brandon Hagy 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Michael Thompson 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Brandon Wu 175-1

Jimmy Walker 175-1

Wyndham Clark 175-1

Camilo Villegas 175-1

Kevin Chappell 200-1

Chesson Hadley 200-1

Dylan Wu 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Davis Thompson 200-1

Austin Cook 200-1

Matthew NeSmith 200-1

Brice Garnett 200-1

Joshua Creel 200-1

Anirban Lahiri 200-1

Seth Reeves 200-1

Sam Ryder 200-1

Kramer Hickok 200-1

Tyler McCumber 200-1

John Huh 200-1

Lee Hodges 250-1

Trey Mullinax 250-1

Andrew Landry 250-1

Michael Gligic 250-1

David Skinns 250-1

Kurt Kitayama 250-1

Adam Long 250-1

Andy Ogletree 250-1

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 250-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Nick Watney 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Bill Haas 300-1

Cameron Young 300-1

Andrew Novak 300-1

Scott Gutschewski 300-1

Callum Tarren 300-1

Ben Kohles 350-1