After a couple weeks of holiday break, the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule rolls on with a stop at the Plantation Course of Kapalua in Hawaii for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions starting on Thursday. It is the first of a two-week swing in Hawaii that regularly attracts the world's top golfers. The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is loaded, per usual. It consists of a majority of the winners from last year's schedule as well as others who finished in the top 30 on the 2019-20 FedEx Cup points list.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Dustin Johnson as the favorite at 6-1 in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. Other 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions contenders to watch include Justin Thomas (13-2), Jon Rahm (15-2), Bryson DeChambeau (10-1) and Xander Schauffele (10-1).

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $13,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, one of the favorites at 10-1, barely cracks the top five. DeChambeau was one of the hottest players on tour late in the summer and early this season, capping that run by winning the 2020 U.S. Open in September. He finished a respectable T-8 at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, but struggled at the 2020 Masters in November.

He finished T-34 at Augusta and fired two rounds of 73 or higher that took him out of contention. He's continued to crush the ball off the tee this season, but he ranks 60th in strokes gained: putting, which could cost him in this event. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 field.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Hovland has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's one of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks you should be all over. At age 23, Hovland is one of the best young players on tour he is coming off a win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic before the break.

He fired four rounds of 70 or lower, including an incredible 63 in the third round. He also has three other top-20 finishes on the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule already, including a strong showing (T-13) at the 2020 U.S. Open. Hovland has all the tools to make a deep run anywhere he plays, which makes him a great value pick in 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions bets this week.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Justin Thomas 13-2

Jon Rahm 15-2

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Harris English 30-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Sung-Jae Im 35-1

Abraham Ancer 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Cameron Champ 45-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Billy Horschel 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Jason Kokrak 66-1

Carolos Ortiz 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Kevin Na 90-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Sabastian Munoz 100-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Martin Laird 150-1

Robert Streb 200-1

Andrew Landry 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Hudson Swafford 250-1

Richy Werenski 250-1

Brian Gay 250-1

Nick Taylor 250-1