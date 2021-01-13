The 2020-21 PGA Tour season continues with the first full-field event of the new year this week. The 2021 Sony Open is the second and final week of the Hawaii swing and over 140 players will tee it up at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Fresh off a win last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Harris English is listed at 16-1 in the latest 2021 Sony Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Webb Simpson finished third at the Sony Open a season ago and is ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking and he's a 14-1 co-favorite with Collin Morikawa in the latest PGA Tour odds. Daniel Berger (20-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (22-1) and defending champion Cameron Smith (28-1) are all among Sony Open 2021 contenders as well. But before you make your 2021 Sony Open picks, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Sony Open 2021: Collin Morikawa, one of the favorites at 14-1, barely cracks the top five. Morikawa was one of the hottest players on tour last season, capping that run by winning the 2020 PGA Championship in August. He finished a respectable T-7 last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but he's failed to crack the top-40 in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour.

Morikawa's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his putting. The 23-year-old enters this week's event ranked 231st in total putting (371.4), 220th in strokes gained: putting (-.753) and 125th in overall putting average (1.619), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sony Open 2021 field.

Another surprise: Sergio Garcia, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's one of the 2021 Sony Open picks you should be all over. The 2017 Masters champion and 11-time PGA Tour winner is currently 45th in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he's played well of late.

Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and had a solid showing last week at Kapalua with a T-11th finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Garcia will be making his first trip to the Sony Open since 2003, but he did make the cut both times that he's played the event and he's been driving the ball exceptionally (fourth in strokes gained: off-the-tee). That should be a huge advantage this week at Waialae Country Club, which is much tighter and flatter than last week at Kapalua.

2021 Sony Open odds (via William Hill)

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Webb Simpson 14-1

Harris English 16-1

Daniel Berger 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 22-1

Sungjae Im 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Ryan Palmer 30-1

Kevin Kisner 30-1

Abraham Ancer 30-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Billy Horschel 35-1

Matt Kuchar 35-1

Zach Johnson 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Lanto Griffin 45-1

Brendon Todd 45-1

Sebastian Munoz 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

Erk Van Rooyen 50-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Patton Kizzire 66-1

Keegan Bradley 66-1

Kevin Na 66-1

Talor Gooch 66-1

Si-Woo Kim 70-1

Chez Reavie 70-1

Carlos Ortiz 70-1

Matthew NeSmith 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

J.T. Poston 90-1

Brandt Snedeker 90-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Scott Piercy 100-1

Takumi Kanaya 100-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Cameron Davis 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1