The 2021 Texas Open represents the last chance for anyone who has not already qualified for next week's Masters to get into the field. It also serves as a great final preparation for those who are already assured of teeing it up at Augusta National.

Because of that, the Texas Open frequently boasts a good field full of noteworthy stars before the main event in just over a week. That is no different this year as the Masters returns to April for the first time since 2019 after being shifted a few months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's take a closer look at this week's contest with odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Event information

Event: Texas Open | Date: April 1-4

Location: TPC San Antonio -- San Antonio, Texas

Three things to know

1. Rickie owler's last stand: This was also one of my things to watch at the Honda Classic a few weeks ago, but this is his actual last stand with the Masters next week and no path forward for qualification other than winning the tournament this week. That would be a pretty great story heading into a place where he plays quite well (Augusta), but recent form -- T65-MC-72-T20-MC-MC-T53-T21 -- does not suggest it is on the table right now.

2. Jordan Spieth's last prep: On the other hand you have Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, who could not be more on form. He has been lights out over the last two months and ranks third in this field from tee to green since the start of 2021 (behind only Tony Finau and Corey Conners). If you're a Spieth backer for Augusta, the best-case scenario here is a T9 finish in which he misses every 10-footer he looks at but drives it like the stallion Phil Mickelson once claimed to be.

3. Scottie Scheffler remains: I'm not sure that expectations for Scheffler's career shifted all that much with his runner-up finish at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin last weekend, but he's now the second-highest ranked player in the field behind Finau. Fellow former Texas Longhorn, Tom Kite, is already predicting loads of success (and wins) on the PGA Tour for Scheffler, and while I mostly agree with that, I'm curious to see how he responds this week after going seven rounds deep in Austin last weekend. You don't want to show up at Augusta ragged so I'm interested that he remains in the field and even more interested in the rebound following last week's showcase victories over Jon Rahm and Ian Poulter.

Grading the field

Among the lower-tier tournaments on the PGA Tour, this actually looks decent. It's certainly not as weak as the Pebble Beach Pro-Am or the Honda Classic, and that might be due to the fact that players like Spieth and Finau want to get in some last-minute prep work before Augusta. While Dustin Johnson committed and then withdrew at the last minute, 13 of the top 60 in the world are still in the field, including Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer, So Woo Kim and that Finau-Scheffler-Spieth contingent I mentioned earlier. Grade: C+

Texas Open picks