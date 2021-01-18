Andrew Landry will look to defend his title when The 2021 American Express tees off on Thursday from La Quinta, California. Landry stunned the PGA with a 26-under par performance last year, which helped him claim his second career victory on the PGA Tour. He'll have some stiff competition in The American Express 2021 field as proven champions such as Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Phil Mickelson tee it up this week.

Landry, who's missed the cut in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, is listed as a 125-1 long shot in The 2021 American Express odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The American Express 2021 top contenders include Rahm (13-2), Cantlay (16-1), Koepka and Patrick Reed (20-1).

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $12,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 The American Express predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at The American Express 2021: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites at William Hill, barely cracks the top 10. Koepka had a strong showing at the Masters in November, earning a seventh place finish at Augusta National. However, Koepka missed the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December, and he's finished outside the top-25 seven times in his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour.

Koepka's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The seven-time PGA Tour champion enters this week's event ranked 214th in driving accuracy percentage (52.60), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The American Express 2021 field.

Another surprise: Matthew Wolff, a massive 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Wolff has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Wolff certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 21-year-old has recorded two runner-up finishes already this season, and he's been sensational off the tee. He's averaging 312.6 yards per drive this season, which ranks 11th on the PGA Tour. In addition, Wolff enters this week's event ranked eighth in strokes gained: approach the green (1.056), 15th in total putting (137.9) and 11th in putting average (1.686), which makes him a great value pick at The American Express 2021.

2021 The American Express odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 13-2

Patrick Cantlay 16-2

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Scottie Scheffler 22-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Sungjae Im 25-1

Matthew Wolff 28-1

Kevin Na 33-1

Abraham Ancer 35-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Russell Henley 40-1

Phil Mickelson 45-1

Cameron Champ 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Adam Long 50-1

Lanto Griffin 50-1

Patton Kizzire 55-1

Sam Burns 55-1

Si-Woo Kim 55-1

Zach Johnson 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Ryan Moore 60-1

Charles Howell 60-1

Aaron Wise 66-1

Gary Woodland 70-1

Erik Van Rooyen 70-1

Chris Kirk 70-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Doc Redman 80-1

Talor Gooch 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

J.T. Poston 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Tringale 80-1

Cameron Davis 80-1

Lucas Glover 80-1

Matt Jones 90-1

Joel Dahmen 90-1

Kevin Streelman 90-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Nick Taylor 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Peter Malnati 100-1

James Hahn 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

John Huh 100-1