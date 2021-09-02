The last event of the biggest season in PGA Tour history (50 events in all) is finally here, and there is a lot at stake over four days in Atlanta. The 30 best golfers on the PGA Tour this season will tee it up at East Lake Golf Club with $46 million in prize money on the line at the 2021 Tour Championship.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion, but he goes into this week's tournament seven back of leader Patrick Cantlay. Rory McIlroy won this event in both 2016 and 2019, but he's eight back of Cantlay, who starts 10 under after winning the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club last weekend.

There are myriad storylines to follow, and not all of them involve that outrageous amount of cash at stake on Sunday afternoon. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are trying to play their way onto the Ryder Cup team. Patrick Reed is trying to bounce back after being hospitalized the first week of the playoffs (he hasn't played either of the first two events). He's also trying to play his way onto the Ryder Cup team.

There's a PGA Tour Player of the Year award up for grabs, likely more theatrics surrounding Bryson DeChambeau, who has become this season's lightning rod du jour. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are vying for their second FedEx Cup titles. Basically if you like professional golf at all, there's something to get you excited for the event at East Lake this weekend, and CBS Sports will bring you updates and recaps of the action all week long. Here's how to follow online and on TV as well.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 – Thursday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 – Friday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: Noon

Featured groups and holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early live stream online: 1-2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early live stream online: Noon-1:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio