Though most in the continental United States won't get a break from the cold for several more months, there will be a nice reprieve this weekend when the first PGA Tour event of 2021 -- the Tournament of Champions -- takes place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui.

The field is absolutely loaded with superstars -- Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will all tee it up -- and usually produces an elite champion (Johnson, Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed have all won in the last six years). Throw in the fact that it's primetime viewing and the Hawaii landscape always rocks, and the first tournament of 2021 should be pretty sweet.

There are a ton of intriguing storylines and best bets for this event, but honestly I'm just excited to make stupid jokes on Twitter and fire up ShotLink for Bryson's rounds once again. The holiday break from golf was nice -- especially after the sprint to the finish when the PGA Tour restarted in June -- but I'm ready for some big-time golf again, and we'll get plenty of it to close out the first full week of the new year.

Here's how you can watch and follow all the action this weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 2:10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 4-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 2:10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: Noon

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. om Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio