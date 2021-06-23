Low scores will be there for the taking when many of the world's top players tee off Thursday at TPC River Highlands in the 2021 Travelers Championship. The course outside Hartford, Conn. yielded the only 58 in tour history, by Jim Furyk in 2016, and Dustin Johnson shot 61 on his way to the Travelers Championship title last season. Patrick Cantlay, who is among the favorites for this year's event, shot 60 in 2011 to post the lowest score by an amateur in PGA Tour history. Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Travelers Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is at 14-1, while Cantlay and Paul Casey are at 16-1.

Should you go with Johnson or Cantlay for your 2021 Travelers Championship Fantasy golf picks in hopes that they can go low again? Or would a great ball-striker like Casey or a big hitter like DeChambeau put you in a better position to win?

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 13 outright winners in the past 18 months and four this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's U.S. Open, Gehman was dead-on, with 10 of his top 11 selections finishing in the top 20. That included No. 1 pick Jon Rahm, who won his first major title, and three others from those 11 picks also finished in the top five. The only one who finished outside the top 20 was DeChambeau, who led at the turn on Sunday before a major collapse.

The golf expert knew Rahm was coming in with tremendous momentum after being forced to withdraw with a six-shot lead at the Memorial. And Gehman's observation that Rahm "has dominated Torrey Pines in his career" was made clear when the Spaniard drained long birdie putts on the final two holes to win at 6-under par.

DeChambeau's meltdown on the back nine at the U.S. Open was tough to watch, but Gehman is expecting him to bounce back this week. The 27-year-old made the turn with the lead Sunday at Torrey Pines but went 8-over on the back nine to tie for 26th. Now he heads to a course where he has finished in the top 10 three straight times, and he wants to exorcise last week's demon quickly. He is 46-under par over his five appearances at the Travelers, shooting 68 or better in 15 of the 20 rounds. He is the tour's leading driver at 323.5 yards and will be able to overpower a course that always yields low scores.

Paul Casey finished strong at the U.S. Open and plays a style that is typically rewarded at TPC River Highlands, but Gehman is slightly fading him this week. One of the best ball-strikers in the game, Casey tied for seventh at Torrey Pines after a T-4 at the PGA Championship. He typically plays well in majors, but at 43 years old, his focus could slip in this "lesser" event. He finished outside the top 20 in his four events before the PGA Championship, and he had a round of 75 last week.

