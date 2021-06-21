Many of the world's top golfers will be back in action after a rousing U.S. Open when the 2021 Travelers Championship tees off Thursday at TPC River Highlands outside Hartford, Conn. Five of the top 10 golfers in the World Golf Ranking will be on hand at a tournament that is among the players' favorites on tour. The course rewards accuracy and yields low scores, and even the shorter hitters can make a run. Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson head the field and are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Travelers Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Brooks Koepka is at 14-1, while Paul Casey and Patrick Cantlay are at 16-1.

Are the big names the way to go in your 2021 Travelers Championship Fantasy golf lineups? Or are there other players like Patrick Reed (25-1) or Tony Finau (28-1) who would put you in a better position to win? Before making any 2021 Travelers Championship Fantasy golf picks, you really need to see the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 13 outright winners in the past 18 months and four this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's U.S. Open, Gehman was dead-on, with 10 of his top 11 selections finishing in the top 20. That included No. 1 pick Jon Rahm, who won his first major title, and three others from those 11 picks also finished in the top five. The only one who finished outside the top 20 was DeChambeau, who led at the turn on Sunday before a major collapse.

The golf expert knew Rahm was coming in with tremendous momentum after being forced to withdraw with a six-shot lead at the Memorial. And Gehman's observation that Rahm "has dominated Torrey Pines in his career" was made clear when the Spaniard drained long birdie putts on the final two holes to win at 6-under par.

Gehman isn't hesitating to back DeChambeau this week, despite his late meltdown at the U.S. Open. The 27-year-old will be eager to atone for his 77 on Sunday, when he had two bogeys, a double and a quadruple after leading at the turn. He has more than enough power to score low at TPC River Highlands. He has finished in the top 10 three straight years in Hartford, going a total of 37 under and shooting 68 or lower in 11 of the 12 rounds. He leads the tour in driving distance (323.5 yards), is second in strokes gained total and ninth in scoring average (69.978).

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading Casey, who is right in the mix of favorites but barely cracks Gehman's top 10. Casey comes in off a tie for seventh at the U.S. Open, but it was a roller-coaster ride, with a 75 in the second round and a 68 in the third. He also finished T-4 at the PGA Championship but did not crack the top 20 in the four events before that. He has been at his best in the big events, so he could ease off the gas a little this week. Casey has the ball-striking ability to contend, but Gehman sees many more valuable options in this field.

