Last year, the Travelers Championship gave golf fans exactly what they craved following the PGA Tour's lengthy three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, much of the same excitement is expected again with a big-time field playing a good course in what will be a bit of a lighthearted week following the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are your headliners, but half of the top 10 in the world is here, and they're joined by other big names like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and Sergio Garcia. A complete ball-striking fiesta!

Through 36 holes in Cromwell, Connecticut, one of those names mentioned above is firmly in the hunt as Watson sits one stroke back of the solo leader Jason Day. Entering Saturday at TPC River Highlands, Day sits alone atop the leaderboard after shooting an 8-under 62 on Friday, his first lead at a non-major since 2017. The leaderboard is crowded at the top, however, so another fun weekend of golf you won't want to miss should be ahead.

All times ET; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Rounds start: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early live stream: 1-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio