Last year, the Travelers Championship delivered in a big way following the huge three-month hiatus the PGA Tour went on amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, much of the same is expected with a big-time field playing a good course in what will be a bit of a lighthearted week after the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are your headliners, but half of the top 10 in the world is here, and they're joined by other big names like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and Sergio Garcia. A complete ball-striking fiesta!

While it remains unlikely that we get a Koepka-DeChambeau showdown, there's at least a chance it happens. They play very few of the same tournaments every year -- only the U.S. Open and PGA Championship over the last month -- so any event that has both of their names in the field raises the anticipation stakes just a bit, even if it will probably take the timing of a weekend pairing for it to happen.

Koepka again went at DeChambeau on Tuesday on SportsCenter when he said that he's received a "good response" from other players on the PGA Tour about his feud with DeChambeau. Hopefully, at some point soon, they actually meet up on a golf course instead of just digitally seemingly every other day. Hopefully they actually meet up on a golf course this weekend in Connecticut. If they do (and even if they don't), here's where you can find it.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Rounds start: 6:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Rounds start: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early live stream: 1-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio