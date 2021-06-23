At this time last year, Dustin Johnson was wandering through a summer that included back-to-back 80s at the Memorial and plenty more listless rounds. But all that changed at TPC River Highlands, and now he is the defending champion when play begins Thursday at the Travelers Championship 2021. Johnson's Saturday 61 last season helped him to a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman and also touched off a winning binge that ultimately included the FedEx Cup.

Johnson returns to TPC River Highlands looking to defend his Travelers title and joins Bryson DeChambeau as a 12-1 co-favorite in the latest 2021 Travelers Championship odds per William Hill Sportsbook. Other contenders include Brooks Koepka (14-1), Paul Casey (16-1) and Patrick Cantlay (16-1). Before locking in any 2021 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the 2021 Travelers Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



At the 2021 U.S. Open, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's first career major championship victory at 10-1 from the start. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model also projected him as the winner at that point. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.



This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Travelers Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 Travelers Championship leaderboard and Travelers Championship 2021 expert picks.

The model's top 2021 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 Travelers Championship: Koepka, who is coming off a fourth-place finish at the U.S. Open and is one of the top favorites, doesn't even crack the top five. Koepka has missed six cuts this season, which is already the most of his career. While he's performed well at recent majors, he hasn't played a weekend at a non-major tournament since February as he's missed the cut each time.

The four-time major winner has played TPC River Highlands four times in his career and ninth place is his best finish. He's finished outside the top 50 twice, including his last appearance when he placed 57th in 2019. Koepka's inconsistent putter won't do him any favors on the course this year as he ranks 100th in overall putting average (1.602) and 190th in three-putt avoidance (3.91 percent).

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the 2021 Travelers Championship. The ninth-ranked player in the world, Reed has a lot more value at TPC River Highlands than his odds allow. With nine victories including a major championship, Reed is eager to add a second win to his 2020-21 resume.

Reed captured the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this season as part of a campaign that includes six top-10s and over $3.8 million in earnings. Reed's putting is his strong suit, as he ranks fifth on tour in strokes gained: putting, second in total putting and first in putting average. That touch makes Reed a threat anytime he tees it up, and makes him an excellent value choice for your 2021 Travelers Championship bets.

How to make 2021 Travelers Championship picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with 2021 Travelers Championship odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Its best bets also include a massive long shot higher than 40-1 that would net any bettor an epic payday. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Travelers Championship 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Travelers Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed seven golf majors and is up over $9,000 since the restart.

