The 2021 U.S. Open has arrived, and four days of exciting golf at one of the nation's best courses are set to begin in La Jolla, California. It all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the early morning and rolling through the afternoon at Torrey Pines, which is hosting its first major since the thrilling 2008 U.S. Open.

Calm and sunny weather is expected this week at Torrey, which should create a tournament that can be dominated by some of golf's big bombers. It will be interesting to see whether Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson make big runs over the first 18 holes, especially while Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson enter the national championship with plenty of motivation to start strong.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. Check out a full set of Round 1 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our U.S. Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's second major.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 17

Round 1 start time: 9:45 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Round 1 coverage -- 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups (AM) -- 10:28 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- 4:13 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 12:30-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Primetime TV coverage: 7-10 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)