The 2021 U.S. Open started a bit late and ended without the first 18 holes being completed for the field, but the national championship is nevertheless off and running at Torrey Pines. We have three more days of exciting golf ahead in La Jolla, California, with Round 1 wrapping up early Friday before Round 2 commences.

Calm and sunny weather is expected the rest of this week at Torrey Pines, which is hosting its first major since the thrilling 2008 U.S. Open. It will be interesting to see Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen can hold on to their early advanage or if the absolutely stacked leaderboard makes a run before the cut is made Friday night. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are among those in contention.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. Check out a full set of Round 2 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our U.S. Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's third major.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, June 18

Round 2 start time: 9:45 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Round 2 coverage -- 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups (AM) -- 10:28 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- 4:13 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 12:30-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Primetime TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 9-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)