It's been a strong start to the 121st U.S. Open as Torrey Pines has lent itself to under-par scores through the first 36 holes and a stacked leaderboard that may well be closing in on the co-leaders as Moving Day begins. It's Richard Bland and Russell Henley atop at 5 under, but the next 20 golfers behind them feature a cavalcade of stars.

It will be interesting to see whether Bland -- leading in his fourth career major at age 48 -- will be able to hold on to his advantage or remain in contention when the likes of Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and others are all within five strokes of the top of the leaderboard. DeChambeau is still hoping to go back-to-back at this national championship, while Koepka will be looking for his third U.S. Open in five years. Rahm remains the leader on the oddsboard for the third straight day at 7/2.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. Check out the U.S. Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's third major.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 19

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: TBA

Featured Groups (AM) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app



Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:45 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)