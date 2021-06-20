The 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines is in for a tremendous finish Sunday as a stacked leaderboard bears down on the trio of co-leaders at the top. Louis Oosthuizen dropped himself into a tie for first late in Round 3 with a stellar eagle on the 18th, leaving him at 5 under alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley entering the final round.

Once the afternoon tee times get started in Round 4, it will be more than those three contending for the year's third major. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau sit two shots back at 3 under, while Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff and Scottie Scheffler are T6 and 2 under. As if that was not enough pressure, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele lead a strong group at T9, four shots away from the top on Sunday.

DeChambeau is hoping to go back-to-back at this national championship, while McIlroy (2014) and Oosthuizen (2010) are aiming to add another major to their collections after long droughts. Hughes, Henley, Rahm, Wolff, Scheffler and Schauffele are all seeking their first.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. Check out the U.S. Open coverage schedule so you can plan Sunday around the year's third major.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 20

Round 4 start time: 9:30 a.m.

U.S. Open live streams

Featured Groups (AM) -- 9:55 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app



Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:40 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- 3:05 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)