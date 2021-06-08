Despite a positive COVID-19 test forcing him to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village -- which he was leading by six after 54 holes -- Jon Rahm remains a substantial favorite to win the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines next weekend.

Rahm has won a Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey before and is playing some of the best golf of anyone in the world. Over the last three months, only four golfers are gaining more than 2.0 strokes per round on the field, and Rahm leads that crew at 2.48 (Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are all over 2.0 as well).

This is indicative of how he played at Memorial, too, where he had gained over 20 strokes on one of the best fields of the PGA Tour season en route to what would have certainly been his sixth PGA Tour victory. Rahm's resume is robust, but it's still missing a major championship. Though he's had seven top 10s in 19 majors over the course of his still-young career, he has not truly contended in very many of them -- certainly not as many as his talent level would suggest he should.

Torrey is perfect for him, though. Maybe too perfect. The game as good as it has ever been, and the course setup here will heavily favor his style of play. I also wonder if having to WD before the emotional strain of trying to protect a 54-hole lead against two top-10 players in the world maybe works to his advantage. Though he was two weeks out, there's always some sort of release that comes with winning, which Rahm has not experienced in a while (well, a while for him).

A win is coming for him at some point based on how well he's hitting the golf ball and how statistically elite he's been throughout 2021, and while his 10-1 betting number might not be all that appealing, I'm not sure there's anyone else around him that is more compelling if you're looking at it straight up.

Here's a look at the favorites with odds provided by William Hill Sportsbook

Favorites

Jon Rahm: 10-1

Justin Thomas: 14-1

Dustin Johnson: 14-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Jordan Spieth: 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 14-1

Brooks Koepka: 14-1

Collin Morikawa: 18-1

Xander Schauffele: 18-1

This group is not weird on its own, but the way it is situated is a bit bizarre. It's as if, after Rahm, oddsmakers have just sort of thrown up their hands and said, "No clue what's happening here." DeChambeau sticks out to me given his performance at Winged Foot in September, but even he has holes (namely, one top-10 finish since March). McIlroy should probably be shorter, but he has not been all that good at major championships of late. It's a bit of a free-for-all with value on DeChambeau and probably Schauffele.

Other favorites

Patrick Cantlay: 22-1

Viktor Hovland: 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 28-1

Webb Simpson: 33-1

Patrick Reed: 33-1

Daniel Berger: 33-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Will Zalatoris: 33-1

I'm not sure all of these guys go in the same category, but Hovland at 25-1 and Reed -- who won here in January -- seem to have the most value. Maybe Finau, too, depending on how you feel about him closing out golf tournaments.

Rest of the pack

Tyrrell Hatton: 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 40-1

Justin Rose: 40-1

Scottie Scheffler: 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 40-1

Paul Casey: 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 50-1

Shane Lowry: 50-1

Sungjae Im: 50-1

Cameron Smith: 50-1

Phil Mickelson: 50-1

Lefty checks in at 50-1 one major after he came in at 200-1. That's quite a leap, but it's not unwarranted given how many folks will be on him as he tries to win the career grand slam. Lowry, who has been playing great, and Scheffler, who missed the U.S. Open in September with a positive COVID-19 test, are better value plays in this group than Mickelson.