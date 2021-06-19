Three golfers share the lead after 54 holes at the 2021 U.S. Open, but only one of them is the new favorite on the oddsboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines. Louis Oosthuizen has taken over as the new betting favorite, checking in at +375 or 15/4 at William Hill Sportsbook.

That's narrowly ahead of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, who are both two strokes off the lead at 3 under and just behind Oosthuizen on the oddsboard to win what would be a second U.S. Open trophy for both men. Oosty is looking for his first U.S. Open and second career major.

Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes, though tied with Oosthuizen two strokes ahead of McIlroy and DeChambeau, follow the former major winners on the board with Henley at 15/2 and Hughes at 9-1. Henley and Hughes are the wild cards for the final round, each carrying less of a chance to win in the eyes of the oddsmakers but holding the tournament in their hands with a 54-hole lead and late afternoon tee time on Sunday.

If you want to draw the line of historical comebacks, the record is seven strokes in Arnold Palmer's only U.S. Open win and Johnny Miller overcame six strokes with his 63 at Oakwood in 1973. But the strongest line to draw in recent decades is four, as 58 of the last 60 U.S. Open champions have been within four strokes heading into the final round.

That keeps Dustin Johnson (25-1), Collin Morikawa (28-1), Xander Schauffele (25-1) in the mix from their positions at 1 under and certainly makes Matthew Wolff an interesting proposition from T6 at 25-1. Wolff is tied on the leaderboard Jon Rahm, who now has some of his worst odds of the week at 12-1 after starting the championship as the betting favorite and holding that position through the first and second round..

Here's how the top of the odds board looks going into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.