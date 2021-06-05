Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego was the site of one of the most dramatic U.S. Opens in history, with Tiger Woods defeating Rocco Mediate in a 19-hole Monday playoff on a stress fracture and a partially torn ACL to claim his 14th major championship. Now the 2021 U.S. Open is set to return to the famed South Course on June 17, though Woods won't be in attendance as he continues to recover from a serious car accident earlier this year. Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion and he made history of his own in 2020.

DeChambeau overwhelmed Winged Foot with his incredible distance gains to win by six strokes and he's listed at 14-1 in the 2021 U.S. Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Dustin Johnson (10-1), Jon Rahm (11-1) and Rory McIlroy (12-1) are the only players with shorter odds, while Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka all join DeChambeau at 14-1. Before locking in any 2021 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2021 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour last June. In fact, it's up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months. He also finished profitable at the 2020 U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2021: DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, struggles and fails to crack the top 10. DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2020 U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion has been explosive off the tee this season, ranking first in driving distance at 322.5 yards, but those long bombs haven't been regularly finding the fairway. In fact, he ranks 178th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy (54.63 percent). He only has one top-10 finish since March and finished outside the top 30 in the three majors since his U.S. Open win last year. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2021 U.S. Open field.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the 2021 U.S. Open title. Berger has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Since the start of 2020, few golfers have been more of a constant at the top of leaderboards than Berger.

The 28-year-old was top 10 in his last three starts before the coronavirus shutdown and then won the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge in the first start back during the PGA Tour restart. Berger then went on to collect top-three finishes in three of his next five starts and earlier this year won the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Berger has made the cut in five of his six U.S. Opens, including a career-best major finish of t-6th at the 2018 U.S. Open.

2021 U.S. Open odds

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Will Zalatoris 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 45-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Jason Day 60-1

Harris English 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Max Homa 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Chez Reavie 175-1

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Graeme McDowell 200-1