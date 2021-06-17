The pairings for the first two rounds of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines were announced by the USGA on Tuesday, and while we will not get former U.S. Open champions Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in the same group as many had hoped, the tee sheet is still loaded with intrigue.

Koepka still landed in a star-studded pairing alongside PGA Championship winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. They'll be starting their opening round of the tournament on Hole No. 10 on Thursday in the morning group with a 10:29 a.m. ET tee time. DeChambeau will start his U.S. Open defense in the afternoon from Hole No. 1 at 4:14 p.m. ET alongside 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Another big-time group of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose will also go off No. 1 on Thursday shortly after DeChambeau's group, while betting favorite Jon Rahm will tee off from Hole No. 10 in the afternoon. Rahm and his pairing of Masters champion Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman are set for a 4:36 p.m. ET tee times.

Check out the full slate tee times for Thursday's first round at the 2021 U.S. Open below, and check here for the week's U.S. Open TV schedule. All times Eastern

2021 U.S. Open tee times, Thursday pairings

No. 1

9:45 a.m – Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

9:56 a.m. – Chris Baker, J.J. Spaun, Fabian Gomez

10:07 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, (a) Pierceson Coody

10:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

10:29 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

10:40 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

10:51 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:02 a.m. – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

11:13 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

11:24 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

11:35 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, (a) Joe Long

11:46 a.m. – Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, (a) Matthew Sharpstene

11:57 a.m. – Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

3:30 p.m. – Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole,

3:41 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

3:52 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

4:03 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

4:14 p.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

4:25 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

4:36 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

4:47 p.m. – Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

4:58 p.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

5:09 p.m. – Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

5:20 p.m. – (a) Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

5:31 p.m. – John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

5:42 p.m. – Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

No. 10

9:45 a.m. – Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

9:56 a.m. – Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

10:07 a.m. – Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

10:18 a.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

10:29 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

10:40 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

10:51 a.m. – Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

11:02 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

11:24 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee

11:35 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

11:46 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, (a) Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz

11:57 a.m. – James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

3:30 p.m. – David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

3:41 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, (a) Joe Highsmith

3:52 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

4:03 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, (a) Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann

4:14 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

4:25 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

4:36 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed,

4:47 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

4:58 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

5:09 p.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

5:20 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, (a) Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate

5:31 p.m. – (a) Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

5:42 p.m. – Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford