The second round of the 2021 U.S. Open is upon us, and while the pairings remain the same as Round 1, the setup is vastly different. Groups that went off Thursday from the front nine will go off on the back nine Friday -- and vice versa. Those that that teed off in the morning Thursday will tee off in the afternoon Friday -- and vice versa. It's the best way to create balance for a field this large.

The first 18 holes of action at Torrey Pines were action-packed as two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka charged hard, 32-year-old Russell Henley made an unlikely run to the top of the leaderboard and Bryson DeChambeau -- the reigning champion -- struggled to capture the same form as his last win.

Friday should present a lot of drama as storylines unfurl and the cut draws near. Round 1 technically did not conclude Thursday as darkness washed the last few golfers off the course before they could finish up. It will continue simultaneously when Round 2 begins Friday around 9:45 a.m. ET.

Check out the full slate tee times for Friday's first round at the 2021 U.S. Open below, and check here for the week's U.S. Open TV schedule. All times Eastern

2021 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings

No. 1

9:45 a.m. – David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

9:56 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, (a) Joe Highsmith

10:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

10:18 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, (a) Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann

10:29 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

10:40 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

10:51 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

11:02 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

11:13 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

11:24 a.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

11:35 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, (a) Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate

11:46 a.m. – (a) Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

11:57 a.m. – Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford

3:30 p.m. – Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

3:41 p.m. – Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

3:52 p.m. – Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

4:03 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

4:14 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

4:25 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

4:36 p.m. – Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

4:47 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

4:58 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

5:09 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee

5:20 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

5:31 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, (a) Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz

5:42 p.m. – James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

No. 10

9:45 a.m – Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole

9:56 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

10:07 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

10:18 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

10:29 a.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

10:40 a.m. – Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

10:51 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

11:02 a.m. – Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

11:13 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

11:24 a.m. – Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

11:35 a.m. – (a) Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

11:46 a.m. – John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

11:57 a.m. – Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

3:30 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

3:41 p.m. – Chris Baker, J.J. Spaun, Fabian Gomez

3:52 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, (a) Pierceson Coody

4:03 p.m. – Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

4:14 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

4:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

4:36 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

4:47 p.m. – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

4:58 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

5:09 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

5:20 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, (a) Joe Long

5:31 p.m. – Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, (a) Matthew Sharpstene

5:42 p.m. – Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore