LA JOLLA, Calif. -- The main event has arrived. The final round of the 121st U.S. Open is here, and Torrey Pines has delivered an incredible leaderboard to enjoy down the stretch of the third major championship of 2021.

The final five pairings are spectacular, but the undercard is pretty strong as well. Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood get a Ryder Cup twosome. So do countrymen Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who were teammates last cycle. Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott will try and see who flushes it more. Jordan Spieth-Martin Kaymer and Brooks Koepka-Sungjae Im are also strong pairings that round out the festivities before we get to those who can contend and win this major.

The big dogs go late, and all of them are great. (That's an unintentional rhyme.) There's a lot of history at stake for those final 10. Dustin Johnson is trying to get to three majors and Rory McIlroy to four, while co-leader Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau are looking for their second each. Matthew Wolff is trying to win his first at age 22. All of them have something different on the table for what should be a great finale.

View the full slate tee times for Sunday's final round at the 2021 U.S. Open below, and check here for the week's U.S. Open TV schedule. All times Eastern

2021 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings

9:30 a.m. -- Wilco Nienaber

9:41 a.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker

9:52 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland

10:03 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg

10:14 a.m. -- Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb

10:25 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman

10:36 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama

10:47 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

10:58 a.m. -- Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt

11:09 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers

11:20 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas

11:31 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia

11:42 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari

11:53 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner

12:04 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu

12:15 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli

12:26 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Branden Grace

12:37 p.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie

12:48 p.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel

12:59 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay

1:10 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

1:21 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann

1:32 p.m. -- Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi

1:43 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

1:54 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker

2:05 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

2:16 p.m. -- Harris English, Justin Thomas

2:27 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im

2:38 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter

2:49 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman

3 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:11 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

3:22 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm

3:33 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

3:44 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley

3:55 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes

