The third major of the 2021 golf season has arrived with the sport finally back on its normal schedule. The beauty of early Summer will surround La Jolla, California, this week as the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2008. This year's affair is set with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Bryson DeChambeau enters as defending champion after driving past the field last year to a six-shot victory; he was the only golfer at Winged Foot to finish under par. DeChambeau has since rode to an impressive victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational back in March, but he's finished no better than T38 in a major championship this year.

The headliner this week, though, is Phil Mickelson. It's well-known that Lefty has been seeking a U.S. Open to round out his career grand slam, but for the first time since 2010, he enters fresh off having won a major championship. Mickelson capturing the PGA Championship last month at age 50 was remarkable, but there should be no doubt that his six career second-place finishes at the U.S. Open continue to haunt him. (Lefty actually has 10 top 10s at this event since 1995.) He turns 51 on Wednesday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 17

Round 1 start time: 9:45 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Round 1 coverage -- 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups (AM) -- 10:28 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- 4:13 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 12:30-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Primetime TV coverage: 7-10 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, June 18

Round 2 start time: 9:45 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Round 2 coverage -- 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups (AM) -- 10:28 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- 4:13 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 12:30-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Primetime TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 9-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 19

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: TBA

Featured Groups (AM) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app



Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:45 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 20

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: TBA

Featured Groups (AM) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app



Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11:45 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Groups (PM) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)