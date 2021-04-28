Away from the fog of the Masters and last week's one-off team event at the Zurich Classic, the Valspar Championship represents a bit of a clean start for players as they begin prepping for next month's PGA Championship. Its new spot on the schedule is a nice reprieve from the overwhelming Florida swing in March, and the field this week reflects a better week on the calendar for a tournament that has, at times, been must-see TV.

The top two players in the world -- Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas -- are playing this week and also playing together on Thursday and Friday. Joaquin Niemann. Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland and back-to-back champion Paul Casey will all be in featured groups over the first two rounds as well. Throw Phil Mickelson -- who is making his first start here in nearly two decades -- in there as well.

They'll all be taking on a course that is shorter and tighter than most on the PGA Tour with a closing kick where par-par-par gains strokes on the field over the last three holes. The Valspar has seen some awesome champions over the years -- Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Luke Donald, Jim Furyk and Casey (twice) have all won here -- and hopefully its new week on the slate will provide another top-rate champion as the best field in a decade tees it up this week at Innisbrook.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio