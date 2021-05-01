As we move further away from the Masters and put the one-off team event at the Zurich Classic last week behind us, this week's Valspar Championship represents a chance for a clean start for players as they begin prepping for next month's PGA Championship. Its new spot on the schedule is a nice reprieve from the overwhelming Florida swing in March, and the field this week reflects a better week on the calendar for a tournament that has, at times, been must-see TV.

Two rounds of action are now in the books in Florida, and we could be headed for some pretty interesting golf throughout the weekend. Keegan Bradley, the solo leader after Round 1 on Thursday, finished still atop the leaderboard -- but now he has some company. Sam Burns is right there with Bradley with both finishing at 12 under on Friday as the duo is holding a bit of a commanding four-stroke lead entering Saturday.

Here's how you can follow throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio