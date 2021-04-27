In recent years, the Valspar Championship has sometimes gotten buried during the PGA Tour's Florida swing. This is unfortunate because it has become a terrific tournament with an often compelling field playing a tough, good golf course at Innisbrook Resort. This year is a bit of a mini-resurrection for the Valspar, which is now nicely situated squarely between the Masters and PGA Championship. With four of the top 10 players in the world (including the top two), the field is solid and the table is set for another great week in Tampa.

Let's take a closer look at this week's contest with odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Event information

Event: Valspar Championship | Date: April 29 - May 2

Location: Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort -- Palm Harbor, Florida

Three things to know

1. Three-peat: The obvious, glaring storyline this week is Paul Casey's bid for three straight Valspar Championship wins. Though the tournament has not been played in two years, Casey has won the last two iterations -- one over Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by a stroke (remember that??) and one over Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak by another. It's not just his past history at Innisbrook that portends another successful week. Since Jan. 1, Casey is the only player in this field who has gained over two strokes per round. His recent success suggests another good showing at a track where he's raised two of his three PGA Tour trophies.

2. Short and accurate? The Copperhead Course is intriguing in that it goes against the grain of the normal PGA Tour track and rewards shorter and more accurate drivers. It's not quite the same profile as Harbour Town, but it's essentially the opposite of what you think about when you think of a Torrey Pines or Bethpage Black. The data backs it up, too. According to DataGolf, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Luke Donald, Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk are all in the top 15 of strokes gained at this course over the last decade.

3. Horse races: I wrote about this a bit on Monday, but I'm curious to see if one of the horses -- like Dustin Johnson or Justin Thomas -- can start to separates as it relates to the Player of the Year race. When it comes to those two, I care less about what the form is three weeks away from the PGA, and more about the binary, "Did you win or did you lose?" nature that serves as the building blocks for elite seasons.

Grading the field

It's a fun, interesting field that includes D.J. and J.T. as well as two other top-10 players in the world in Patrick Reed and Tyrrell Hatton. Throw in Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Casey, Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer (all top-30 guys), and you get a strength of field that's higher than it's been at any point in the last 10 years. Overall, 18 of the top 50 players in the world will be teeing it up, and Phil Mickelson will make his first appearance since 2004. Grade: B+

Valspar Championship picks