The most raucous tournament in professional golf, the Waste Management Phoenix Open perennially draws gigantic crowds to TPC Scottsdale. And while COVID-19 precautions will limit attendance starting Thursday to 5,000 per day, the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open will still sound like a 50,000-fan sellout compared to the past 10 months of near-silent tournaments. Another world-class field descends on the desert for the annual event, with former world No. 1s Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas just a few players that will draw both attention on the course and with bettors.

Coming off a solid performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rahm leads the field as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Thomas, who will be playing for the first time since his controversial comments at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is going off at 8-1. And both McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are listed at 11-1 on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $11,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top-five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021: Justin Thomas, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five. Thomas has finished T-12 or better in every start this season, and he's finished fourth or better in three of his last four starts.

However, Thomas has failed to crack the top-15 in four of his last six starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Thomas' inconsistent performances at TPC Scottsdale can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 27-year-old enters this week's event ranked 121st in driving accuracy percentage (59.82), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Phoenix Open 2021 field.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a massive 45-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Zalatoris has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 24-year-old Zalatoris is playing on a special temporary member status, but has already earned over $1.1 million in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. The Wake Forest graduate emerged from the Korn Ferry Tour with a flourish, finishing sixth at the U.S. Open, eighth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and fifth at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open before the calendar turned to 2021.

In his first start of the year at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, Zalatoris was in contention throughout en route to a seventh-place finish. With four top-10s in seven events, Zalatoris is a solid choice for your 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open bets this week.

How to make 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $11,000 since the restart, and find out.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 8-1

Xander Schauffele 11-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Daniel Berger 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 22-1

Harris English 28-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Will Zalatoris 45-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Ryan Palmer 45-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Matthew Wolff 45-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 60-1

Russell Henley 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Max Homa 70-1

Henrik Norlander 70-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Carlos Ortiz 70-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Jordan Spieth 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Brendan Steele 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Sebastian Munoz 90-1

Adam Long 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1