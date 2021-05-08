This week's stop on the PGA Tour, the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the location of the 2017 PGA Championship and 2022 Presidents Cup, is loaded. Ten of the top 15 players in the world -- including four of the top five -- will tee it up at the biggest post-Masters and pre-PGA Championship tournament on the PGA Tour slate.

On Friday former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland had a 2-under 69 in the morning and shared the 36-hole lead with Matt Wallace (67) and Patrick Rodgers (68) after Round 2.

The golf should be as tremendous as the field. This course has produced some memorable tournaments and great winners over the years. McIlroy set a pair of course records here, once beating Mickelson and once beating Simpson. Tiger Woods won here. Rickie Fowler (who is also in the field this week) defeated McIlroy here for his first PGA Tour win. Anthony Kim (!!) beat Ben Curtis back in 2008.

Regardless of who wins this week, the golf should be tremendous at a course that has not seen PGA Tour action in 24 months (last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). With a great field at a great course, it's a fantastic week to watch a little PGA Tour golf. Here's how you can follow all week at Quail Hollow Club.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio