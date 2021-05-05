The Wells Fargo Championship this week at Quail Hollow Club, site of the 2017 PGA Championship and 2022 Presidents Cup, is loaded. Ten of the top 15 players in the world -- including four of the top five -- will tee it up at the biggest post-Masters (and pre-PGA Championship) tournament on the PGA Tour slate.

The featured groups for the first two days are packed as well. Justin Thomas (who won that 2017 PGA here) will tee it up with Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay. Major champs Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and Stewart Cink will play together. So will Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson and 2019 champion at this event, Max Homa.

The golf should be as tremendous as the field. This course has produced some memorable tournaments and great winners over the years. McIlroy set a pair of course records here, once beating Phil Mickelson and once beating Simpson. Tiger Woods won here. Rickie Fowler (who is also in the field this week) defeated McIlroy here for his first PGA Tour win. Anthony Kim (!!) beat Ben Curtis back in 2008.

Regardless of who wins this week, the golf should be tremendous at a course that has not seen PGA Tour action in 24 months (last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). With a great field at a great course, it's a fantastic week to watch a little PGA Tour golf. Here's how you can follow all week at Quail Hollow Club.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio