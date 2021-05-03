Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte will host the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, which is routinely one of the most competitive events on the PGA Tour schedule. Over the 17 previous editions of the tournament, seven ended in a playoff and three others were decided by just one stroke. Rory McIlroy is the only two-time winner of the tournament and he has seven top-10 finishes in nine starts. He will be well-rested for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship when it tees off Thursday, as it will be his first action since the Masters.

McIlroy, who set a course record of 21-under-par in his 2015 victory, is listed at 18-1 in the latest 2021 Wells Fargo Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other favorites include Justin Thomas (10-1), Jon Rahm (12-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (16-1), all of whom are going for their first victory at this event. The last two winners of this tournament were long shots -- 2019 champion Max Homa (35-1) and 2018 champion Jason Day (40-1). Before locking in any 2021 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.



This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Wells Fargo Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship: Bryson DeChambeau, the third-favorite at 16-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. DeChambeau is just one of two golfers who've won multiple events on tour this season, claiming the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. But he's coming off back-to-back poor performances and finished outside the top 40 in his last two tournaments.

DeChambeau leads the PGA Tour in driving distance for the second year in a row, but his putting has dropped off considerably this season. He ranked among the top 10 in strokes gained via putting last season but now is a pedestrian 38th on tour. That drop-off will put him at a disadvantage at Quail Hollow Club as it has many crowned greens with firm surfaces, making putting a challenge. Don't be swayed by DeChambeau's work off the tee as other parts of his game should keep him from the top of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 24-year-old broke out with a second-place finish at the Masters, but he's been solid all season long and has five other top-10 finishes.

Zalatoris is consistent in all parts of his game, ranking in the top 20 in both driving distance (307.6) and greens in regulation percentage (69.44). That's helped him make 13 consecutive cuts, which is currently the fifth-longest streak on the PGA Tour. Zalatoris also excels in the short game, ranking fourth in strokes gained when approaching the green. He has all of the tools needed to break through for his first PGA Tour win, making him a great choice for your 2021 Wells Fargo Championship bets.

How to make 2021 Wells Fargo Championship picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Wells Fargo Championship 2021 And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up almost $10,000 since the restart.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship odds (via William Hill)

Justin Thomas 10-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Rory McIlroy 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Will Zalatoris 30-1

Corey Conners 30-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Cameron Tringale 35-1

Abraham Ancer 35-1

Max Homa 35-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Shane Lowry 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Keegan Bradley 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Stewart Cink 55-1

Rickie Fowler 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 66-1

Harold Varner 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Matt Wallace 66-1

Lucas Glover 70-1

Kevin Streelman 80-1

Brendan Steele 80-1

Gary Woodland 90-1

Matt Jones 90-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Cameron Davis 100-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Ryan Moore 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Charl Schwartzel 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Lanto Griffin 125-1

Nick Taylor 150-1

Kyle Stanley 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Camilo Villegas 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

MacKenzie Hughes 150-1

Harry Higgs 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

James Hahn 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Jhonattan Vegas 150-1

Michael Thompson 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Tom Lewis 175-1

Scott Stallings 175-1

Vaughn Taylor 175-1

Pat Perez 175-1

Richy Werenski 175-1

Rory Sabbatini 175-1

Troy Merritt 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

Jason Dufner 200-1

Chez Reavie 200-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1

Chase Seiffert 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Adam Schenk 200-1

Sam Ryder 200-1

Doc Redman 200-1

Adam Long 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Roger Sloan 250-1

Brice Garnett 250-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 250-1

Chesson Hadley 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

J.B. Holmes 250-1

Danny Lee 250-1

Tyler McCumber 250-1

Andrew Putnam 250-1

Brian Stuard 300-1

Bronson Burgoon 300-1

Cameron Percy 300-1

Akshay Bhatia 300-1

Bo Hoag 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Mark Hubbard 300-1

Vincent Whaley 300-1

Ben Martin 300-1

Brandon Hagy 300-1

Will Gordon 300-1

Ryan Armour 300-1

Kris Ventura 325-1

Jamie Lovemark 350-1

Ted Potter 350-1

Scott Piercy 350-1

Tyler Duncan 350-1

Joseph Bramlett 350-1

Peter Malnati 350-1

Scott Brown 350-1

Bo Van Pelt 400-1

Sean O'Hair 400-1

Scott Harrington 400-1

Seung-yul Noh 400-1

Michael Gligic 400-1

Beau Hossler 400-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Hank Lebioda 400-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Austin Cook 400-1

Kevin Tway 500-1

Hunter Mahan 500-1

Bill Haas 500-1

Kramer Hickok 500-1

Johnson Wagner 500-1

Grayson Murray 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Rob Oppenheim 500-1

Xinjun Zhang 500-1

David Hearn 500-1

Robby Shelton 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

Kelly Kraft 500-1

Satoshi Kodaira 500-1

Rafael Campos 500-1

Martin Trainer 1000-1

Cory Schneider 1000-1

Michael Kim 1000-1

D.A. Points 1000-1