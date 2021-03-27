This week's WGC-Dell Match Play is one of the most unique tournaments (and viewing experiences) throughout the PGA Tour season. Gone is the traditional Thursday-Sunday, 72-hole stroke-play routine everyone is used to. In its place is three days of unpredictability and then (hopefully!) some chaos on the weekend.

The third day of action on Friday brought what was probably the most chaos yet in Austin. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was knocked out of the tournament by Kevin Na, though it was not without a bit of controversy. Sergio Garcia provided the most memorable moment to close the day as he used a walk-off ace in a playoff to move on to the weekend. Now, we get down to the nitty gritty as the Round of 16 commences on Saturday.

The entire thing should be fun to watch, though very difficult to pick (which you can do against some of us at CBS Sports if you're interested). Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round of 16 and Quarters -- Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured matches: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals and Finals -- Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio