This week's WGC-Dell Match Play is one of the most unique tournaments (and viewing experiences) throughout the PGA Tour season. Gone is the traditional Thursday-Sunday, 72-hole stroke-play routine everyone is used to. In its place is three days of unpredictability and then (hopefully!) some chaos on the weekend.

We didn't really need to wait until the weekend for the chaos, however. Day 1 brought plenty of drama as some of the bigger stars in attendance took losses including Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. The journey isn't over for these three superstars, but it's quite the uphill climb now if they hope to see the action on the weekend.

The entire thing should be fun to watch, though very difficult to pick (which you can do against some of us at CBS Sports if you're interested). Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Pool Play -- Wednesday-Friday



Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Featured matches: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round of 16 and Quarters -- Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured matches: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals and Finals -- Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio