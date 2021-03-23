This week's WGC-Dell Match Play is one of the most unique tournaments (and viewing experiences) throughout the PGA Tour season. Gone is the traditional Thursday-Sunday, 72-hole stroke-play routine everyone is used to. In its place is three days of unpredictability and then (hopefully!) some chaos on the weekend.

Austin Country Club plays host to three rounds of pool play from Wednesday-Friday this week where golfers will face one another in match play before a quarter of them advance to the Round of 16, which starts on Saturday morning. Sometimes this means we get Jon Rahm vs. Dustin Johnson. Other times it means we get George Coetzee vs. Tom Hoge.

Still, when you get the best players in the world involved in an unusual (and sometimes uncomfortable) situation, as they are this week, it's normally going to be a lot of fun as a viewing experience. And we're guaranteed some fun matchups no matter how the pool play goes. Jordan Spieth-Matthew Wolff is guaranteed. So is Patrick Reed-Joaquin Niemann. How about Xander Schauffele-Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter. Or Collin Morikawa-Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau-Tommy Fleetwood. Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton will all play one another in the first few days, and all of those are among the best early matchups.

The entire thing should be fun to watch, though very difficult to pick (which you can do against some of us at CBS Sports if you're interested). Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Pool Play -- Wednesday-Friday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured matches: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round of 16 and Quarters -- Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured matches: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals and Finals -- Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio