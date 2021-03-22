A star-studded 64-player field tees off Wednesday at Austin Country Club as the PGA Tour's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns after a one-year hiatus. Kevin Kisner defeated Matt Kuchar 3 and 2 in the 2019 event. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and world No. 3 Jon Rahm are listed at 14-1. Among the other stars in the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play field are Rory McIlroy (20-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1) and Viktor Hovland (28-1).

Should DeChambeau's prodigious length off the tee earn him a spot among your 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Fantasy lineup? Or would a player who excels in this format like Patrick Reed (25-1) give you a better chance to win?

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

In last week's Honda Classic, with the field limited by its placement between The Players and this event, Gehman still picked five golfers in his top 10 who tied for 13th or better. That includes Sungjae Im and Russell Henley, who tied for third at 6 under par as Matt Jones ran away with the event.

At The Players, three of Gehman's top seven picks made the top 10, including winner Justin Thomas, who came in at 22-1. "He feels close to breaking through again, and TPC Sawgrass just might be the place," Gehman said before the event.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At Pebble Beach, three of his top four picks finished in the top five. And the Farmers leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's rankings, with five of his top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2021.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is backing Rahm despite his misstep the last time the event was played. The 26-year-old didn't advance out of his group in 2019, but he is 7-4-2 in his career at the tournament and has finished in the top 10 in six of his past eight events on tour. The Spaniard ranks second on tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.671) and third off the tee (.774). He also is in the top 10 in scoring average (69.9) and greens in regulation (72.5 percent), and his all-around game is in impeccable shape. Gehman expects him to keep rolling this week.

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading McIlroy, even though he has been dominant at this event. The Northern Irishman is 16-6-2 in his five appearances and won it in 2015. But McIlroy's game has not been sharp, and his struggles in final rounds, when the pressure is on, are well-documented. He is 28th on tour in scoring average, 121st in greens in regulation and 142nd in driving accuracy. He has two missed cuts in his past four events but also has two top-10s, so Gehman advises that you proceed with caution.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Fantasy golf lineups

