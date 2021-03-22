Two years ago, Kevin Kisner continued to display his match-play magic by defeating Matt Kuchar 3 & 2 in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. And after seeing the 2020 event cancelled due to COVID-19, Kisner is back to defend his title beginning Wednesday at the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The event begins with group-stage play at the 7,108-yard, par-71 Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, with the final set for Sunday.

Kisner is a 50-1 long shot in the current 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds from William Hill Sportsbook, far behind co-favorites Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau at 12-1. Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are each at 14-1, and Rory McIlroy is at 20-1 on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June. In fact, it's up over $10,100 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2021: Justin Thomas, a 14-time PGA Tour champion and one of the 12-1 co-favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top-five.

The second-ranked player in the world, Thomas is making his first start after winning the Players Championship by a stroke over Lee Westwood. Thomas has made the cut in nine of 10 starts in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, and hasn't finished lower than 15th in any of them en route to ascending to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup points standings.

But Thomas has struggled in his three of his last four Match Play appearances at Austin Country Club, only making it out of the group stage portion of the event once despite firing a 59 in 2017. Thomas is also displaying an alarming lack of accuracy off the tee, ranking 118th in driving accuracy by hitting just 58.83 percent of fairways. That doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this week.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a massive 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Morikawa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Morikawa is two starts removed from his first World Golf Championships triumph, having won the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28. Morikawa closed strong at the Players Championship, too, firing a final-round 66 to highlight an otherwise-lackluster weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

At age 24, Morikawa now has both a major championship (the 2020 PGA Championship) and a WGC under his belt as part of a four-win career. The former top-ranked amateur in the world is making his first WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play appearance, but his wealth of match-play experience on the college level makes Morikawa a golf to back in your 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bets.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Rory McIlroy 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Sungjae Im 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Daniel Berger 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 33-1

Jason Day 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Will Zalatoris 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1

Lee Westwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 66-1

Russell Henley 70-1

Max Homa 70-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Bubba Watson 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Carlos Ortiz 100-1

Matthew Wolff 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Victor Perez 100-1

Talor Gooch 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Robert MacIntyre 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Antoine Rozner 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Andy Sullivan 200-1

Adam Long 250-1