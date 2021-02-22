The field is absolutely loaded for this week's PGA Tour event, with every member of the world's top 15 scheduled to tee off Thursday in the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession. The event is typically played in Mexico, but it has moved to The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. because of travel restrictions and COVD-19 concerns. Patrick Reed won the event last year at Chapultepec, shooting 18-under par and edging Bryson DeChambeau by one shot. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the 13-2 favorite in the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Jon Rahm listed as the 10-1 second favorite.

Johnson would be an obvious top choice for 2021 WGC-Workday Championship Fantasy golf rankings, coming off another top-10 finish despite not having his best, but would a steady player like Webb Simpson (28-1) have more value? Or would you be better off going with some sleepers like Scottie Scheffler or Cameron Smith (both 40-1)? Before finalizing any 2021 WGC-Workday Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among the PGA Tour winners -- plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At last week's Genesis Invitational, half of his top 10 players finished in the top 15, including Tony Finau, who got his third straight runner-up finish worldwide. Finau missed a 6-foot birdie putt to win on 18 and Max Homa made birdie to best Finau's par on the second playoff hole. Gehman had Homa ranked 21st and noted this is "Homa season" and pointed to his T-5 finish at Riviera in 2020 as reason for optimism.

Gehman has been on fire all year. The previous week at Pebble Beach, three of Gehman's top four picks finished in the top five, including winner Daniel Berger. And at the Farmers, the leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's rankings, with five of the golf expert's top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. Anyone who has followed the expert's advice has cashed in big.

Like most, Gehman is really high on Johnson, who comes in off yet another top-10 finish last week at Riviera. The reigning FedEx Cup champion has three wins in his last nine worldwide events, and he ranks first on tour in scoring average. He also leads the tour in strokes gained approach and is third in strokes gained total. He didn't have his best stuff on the weekend at the Genesis, shooting 71-72, but he still finished T-8 for his fifth top-25 in five events this season.

The data scientist isn't nearly as excited about the prospects of Justin Thomas this week at The Concession after the world No. 3 missed the cut at Riviera. The 27-year-old lost strokes in every major category last week, and his putter was about as bad as it has ever been. He also missed the cut in Abu Dhabi and has just one top-10 finish since his fourth-place finish at the Masters in November. His game just seems off, and he could need some time to regroup.

Strikingly, Gehman loves a young international player who took last week off to get rejuvenated. This sleeper pick comes in higher than 30-1 in the odds, and the unfamiliar course should level the playing field for the younger players. He certainly has the skill set to be a top contender. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

