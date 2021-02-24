The World Golf Championship events bring out the best, and that will be clear this week when the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship tees off at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. Travel restrictions forced the event to relocate from its typical home in Mexico, making this an early trip to Florida for a WGC-Workday Championship field that includes all of the world's top 15 players. Patrick Reed is the defending champion, and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2021 WGC-Workday Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other notables in the WGC-Workday Championship 2021 field include Jon Rahm (10-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Rory McIlroy (16-1), Justin Thomas (18-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (20-1).

There are plenty of big-time players to choose from, but would some other choices make more sense for your 2021 WGC-Workday Championship Fantasy golf lineups? Picking Johnson or Rahm would seem to make a lot of sense, but would a player with the consistency of Webb Simpson be a better value? Would it make sense to go with Reed, even if he will be defending his title on a different course? Before you make any 2021 WGC-Workday Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among the PGA Tour winners -- plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At last week's Genesis Invitational, half of his top 10 players finished in the top 15, including Tony Finau, who got his third straight runner-up finish worldwide. Finau missed a 6-foot birdie putt to win on 18 and Max Homa made birdie to best Finau's par on the second playoff hole. Gehman had Homa ranked 21st and noted this is "Homa season" and pointed to his T-5 finish at Riviera in 2020 as reason for optimism.

Gehman has been on fire all year. The previous week at Pebble Beach, three of Gehman's top four picks finished in the top five, including winner Daniel Berger. And at the Farmers, the leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's rankings, with five of the golf expert's top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. Anyone who has followed the expert's advice has cashed in big.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for WGC-Workday Championship 2021

Gehman knows that at this point you can hardly go wrong with Johnson, who is on an extended run of dominance. His tie for eighth last week is what can be considered a disappointment for him. He has won three times in his last 10 events and finished sixth or higher in five others. He leads the PGA Tour in scoring average, is third in strokes gained: total and fifth in driving distance. He also has been hitting more than 73 percent of his greens to rank ninth on tour.

Meanwhile, Thomas has been fading, and Gehman will be fading him this week. The third-ranked player in the world looked lost last week, putting horribly and losing strokes in all categories on his way to his second missed cut in three events. He was 8 over par in the first two rounds, and he has shot in the 70s in five straight. The former player of the year appears to need some time to regroup, but a third-place finish at the Sentry last month offers some hope.

How to set your 2021 WGC-Workday Championship Fantasy golf lineups

Strikingly, Gehman loves a young international player who took last week off to get rejuvenated. This sleeper pick comes in higher than 30-1 in the odds, and the unfamiliar course should level the playing field for the younger players. He certainly has the skill set to be a top contender.

Who wins the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week?