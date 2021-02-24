The PGA Tour rarely travels to different golf courses, so when a good one pops up, it's often a treat. And while the quirkiness of Chapultepec Golf Club will be missed, there's a good chance The Concession will look and play like a tough, major championship-like venue.

With all 17 of the top 17 players in the world and most of the top 50 in attendance at the first WGC of 2021, major championship-like is exactly what we're looking for. Scoring here will be interesting, too, as PGA Tour pros normally do a good amount of their work on the par 5s of any course, but the par 5s on this course are among the four toughest holes The Concession has.

Dustin Johnson, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, will try and extend his six WGC trophies to seven (nobody else besides Tiger Woods has more than three) and comes in as the favorite after winning the Saudi International a few weeks ago. He's not the only big storyline, either. Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are all trying to bounce back after missed cuts while Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are all trying to grab wins after near misses in the first two months of the season.

The Concession should be an intriguing backdrop for all of this drama to play out on over the next four days of WGC golf as the Florida swing begins in earnest and the march to Magnolia Lane begins.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio